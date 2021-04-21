It may be the luck of the Irish that has helped EuroPizza thrive for the past 20 years.
The local restaurant, owned by Merita Kraya, had been open only a few days in 2001 when the St. Patrick’s Day festivities got underway in Fountain Park. Unbeknownst to Kraya, St. Patrick’s Day has always been a big deal in the community.
When people started gathering in the park to watch the fountain turn green, Kraya thought it was unusual when things began to get busy.
“I had no idea that St. Patrick’s Day was a big deal in the town, and we were not prepared for the crowds,” she said. “We were planning a slow opening.”
St. Patrick’s Day was not a slow day, and EuroPizza, being the first (and only) restaurant at the park started filling up.
“We had not made table assignments, people were pouring in, our staff wasn’t ready,” Kraya lamented.
And to top things off, when people paid by credit card, instead of being charged for their meals, they received a credit.
“The person at the desk had not been trained, and she was giving refunds,” Kraya said.
When people started noticing the error, Kraya decided to just go with it.
“People had been waiting for a long time to get their meals,” she said. “Many were angry. We just told people that this was our way of making up for the difficulties they had experienced.”
While that day remains a strong memory to Kraya, so do the subsequent days since opening in 2001.
“We had a wonderful celebration on St. Patrick’s Day this year,” she said. “And I think we have had so many great things happen along the way.”
Kraya credits the people who work for her for the restaurant’s success.
“I have great people working here,” she said. “They create a welcoming place for our customers. They want the customers to be happy and enjoy themselves.”
Kraya said Fountain Hills has made the restaurant possible.
“This is a very special community,” she said. “The people here are so caring.”
While the majority of Kraya’s time has been spent at the restaurant, she had time to raise four children, take care of her mother and serve as an unofficial Fountain Hills ambassador.
“But I couldn’t have done it without the community,” she said. “As they say, it takes a village.”
Her children are all grown now. Her youngest, Bekim, was born shortly after the first St. Patrick’s Day opening.
“Bekim means ‘blessing’ in Albanian,” Kraya said. “I was pregnant with him when we had that crazy day. He will be 20 in July. All of my kids grew up in the restaurant.”
Her other children are Leila, an ASU graduate who now is a sportscaster in Albania; Ahmet, who joined the Marines and soon will graduate from the University of California – San Diego; and Mairiam, also an ASU graduate who lives in Dallas and works for an international medical company.
So, what is in store for Merita Kraya now that she has passed the 20-year mark?
“I just signed another five-year lease,” she said. “I should be around for a while.”
EuroPizza, located at Plaza Fountainside, is open seven days a week from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. serving breakfast, lunch and dinner. The restaurant also has a full bar.
During the COVID-19, the restaurant began a delivery service, which continues today. Takeout orders also are accepted. EuroPizza recently began providing meals for the newly opened Fountain Hills Medical Center.
The restaurant has 36 employees. Kraya’s long-time general manager, Claudia Barajas, provides what Kraya calls a “priceless service. She is my right hand. And she started as a dishwasher.”
Kraya wants her employees to know every aspect of the business, and she provides training to see that that happens.
She also hires high school students, something not every restaurant will do.
“I am so grateful and proud of my young people,” she said. “I love empowering them. It gives them a great sense of confidence.”
It’s easy to see why EuroPizza remains a popular restaurant in the community. Customers are treated well, as are the employees.
“People are who make a business successful,” Kraya concluded.