Destiny McDanel’s job is to help bring out the natural beauty of her clients. At Esthetics by Destiny, she achieves that by offering more than 30 services, including everything from eyebrow shaping and dermaplaning to waxes, microneedling, lash extensions, spray tanning, microblading and more.
The business is located in the Town Center Executive Suites at 13125 N. La Montana Dr. 2-L. McDanel can be reached at 480-465-0149 or by emailing destinydanielle920@outlook.com. The business can also be found on Facebook by searching for “Esthetics by Destiny.” McDanel offers free consultations and a special discount for new customers.
McDanel moved from California 12 years ago for the small-town feel of Fountain Hills. She started spray tanning back in California before becoming a licensed esthetician. She’s continued her education, taking classes whenever she wants to add a new service to her extensive offerings.
“I have always been obsessed with eyebrows,” McDanel said. “I was originally into art and focused on portraits.”
She said she gravitated toward eyebrows in her art, which led her to a career where she gets to work with them regularly.
“Friends and family pushed me to go to school for this, so I finally listened to them and loved it,” McDanel continued.
She’s been a licensed esthetician for many years now and was working at a salon when the pandemic brought about the shutdown, which turned out to be something of a blessing in disguise. It gave her a chance to rethink things, she found a perfect suite to house her solo business and, before she knew it, she was ready to fully get Esthetics by Destiny off the ground.
Already having a client base that knew and trusted her, McDanel had little trouble getting her solo business going at its new location.
“I love it,” she said. “I love having my own space, making my own schedule and having one-on-one time with my clients.”
McDanel said that’s one of the best parts of her job, avoiding the hustle and bustle of a typical salon and tailoring the experience to each of her clients. If a clients wants a quiet, more relaxing session with less talking, she can provide that. If they want music and fun conversation, she can provide that, too.
“I do everything I can to make my clients comfortable, and I think they appreciate that,” she said.
McDanel’s offerings are varied, but she said the most common services – and, thus, her specialties – are eyebrows, permanent makeup, microneedling, spray tans, facials and waxing.
A more recent and unique offering, McDanel trained with a dentist in order to offer tooth gems at Esthetics by Destiny.
“A lot of younger clients are the ones who are all about tooth gems,” McDanel said. “That’s the service I offer that catches most people off guard. It has become very popular in dentistry, so more estheticians are starting to get certified to offer it.”
Looking back over her career in esthetics, McDanel said the best part of her job is getting to know her clients and their individual needs.
“I also work a lot with cancer patients and people with alopecia,” McDanel said. “They know they can trust me and I’m going to do my best to give them exactly the look they are asking for.
“I want all of my clients to have a great experience. I don’t like to try and convince anyone to get something other than what they are asking for. No pressure, I just want them to be comfortable and happy.”