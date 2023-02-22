For the past 10 months, Brian Dillman and his partner, Mark Esparza, have been running Estate Interiors, the town’s newest boutique consignment shop, housed in the historic building on N. Verde River Drive.
The newly renovated space has been turning heads as passersby remember the old liquor store that has “Pretty Womaned” itself into the outwardly charming and reimagined establishment.
Inside, however, visitors will find a maze of high-end furniture fresh for the picking, with a purposeful “mess” that allows clients to hunt for great deals on high-quality furniture, of which, there are many.
“We would always be admiring this building and it wasn’t even for sale,” Mark said who, with his partner of 22 years, purchased the building from longtime Fountain Hills residents, Barbara and Nels Pederson.
After the building purchase, the two went to work on a full-scale renovation, adding new paint, new roof, new rod-iron fencing, polished concrete floors, a reconstructed carport and Douglas Fir beams floating across the space to complement the expanded rooms filled with high-end consignment items.
“I just said, ‘you know, it’s now or never that we’re going to pursue our dream to open up a brick and mortar,’” Mark said, describing their 20-year passion for collecting, buying and reselling furniture. “We were hoping to bring back the charm of this building to the town because it’s such a gem.”
After being greeted by the two friendly Shih Tzus, Charlie and Cameron (one-year-old sisters), shoppers will find a variety of styles from different eras of furniture on consignment, including couches, coffee tables, chairs, mirrors, artwork, sculptures, crystal, china and much more.
“Waterford, Cartier, Tiffany, Baccarat, a lot of great brands that people can get really great deals on,” Mark said. “Our prices are anywhere between 50% to 70% below what they would pay for it [brand new], so it’s a lot of great deals to be found.”
Unlike many consignment shops that return items to their owners after 90 days, Estate Interiors continues to market and sell items “because the things that we take in, we believe in,” Mark said.
Brian and Mark moved to Fountain Hills in 2017. As a Realtor for Coldwell Banker, Brian splits his time selling real estate and working at Estate Interiors with Mark, who left his 25-year career in the cosmetic industry to commit himself full-time to their new establishment.
While not an advertised service, Mark and Brian provide informal consultation services, offering their seasoned interior design advice for locals craving a family room facelift.
“Within five minutes, [Mark] is like, ‘What if we moved this here and we did this and that and that,’” Brian said of one home-visit consultation. “In five minutes, it’s like the whole room came together.”
When a furniture staple is sold from Estate Interiors, Mark finds himself performing his favorite part of the job: staging new furniture vignettes with pieces from around the store.
“Everything has to shift because I want to make sure that everything looks good together in the vignette,” he said.
Brian simply enjoys getting to know the friendly visitors who stop in to say hello, to peruse their collection, or to see Charlie and Cameron.
“We have clients that come in just to see the dogs,” Mark said. “The girls greet everyone at the door. They love people.”
For clients new and returning, Brian and Mark want to create the feeling of welcoming them into their home, inviting them to sit, chat and enjoy a cup of tea or coffee.
In parting, Mark offers advice to those wondering when to get rid of their long-cherished furniture.
“Keep what you love, when you’re ready to get rid of it or let it go, then that’s the time, but don’t force it,” he said. “Don’t try to get rid of something if you’re not sure about it. Keep it and love it.
“It’s also nice to be able to show people, too, that things don’t all have to go together. You can mix it up. You can be eclectic and buy what you love and mix it in.”
Estate Interiors is located at 13033 N. Verde River Drive and open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday (opens 11 a.m. on Wednesdays through the Farmer’s Market season) and closed Sunday and Monday. For more information, visit estateinteriorsfh.com or call 480-837-4572.