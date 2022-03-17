The We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort has announced that Ember, its fine dining steakhouse, has been given OpenTable’s coveted 2022 Diners’ Choice Award – an honor reserved for the top restaurants in Arizona.
Based on feedback from thousands of local diners that has been cultivated, compiled and verified, the Diners’ Choice Award is “bestowed upon outstanding restaurants that have delivered delicious dining experiences,” according to a press release. More than 450,000 ratings and reviews are submitted monthly, with more than 30 million provided globally to date.
Boasting 4.8 stars out of 320 reviews reflecting the quality of its food, service and ambiance, Ember has received glowing comments.
“It’s been a long time since I’ve been to a restaurant that is 5 stars across the board. Ember was amazing. Great food, great wine list, and spectacular service,” one diner said. Another guest stated that Ember offered “excellent presentation, large portions, reasonable price, dining entertainment; overall a best-in-class experience.”
Open since October 2020 when the new We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort was unveiled, Ember has quickly carved a niche for itself in the local fine dining space. Popular with repeat diners from the Valley as well as hotel guests and out-of-town visitors, Ember specializes in Japanese Wagyu and USDA Prime beef prepared on a wood-burning grill.
It recently received Wine Spectator’s “Best of Award of Excellence,” recognizing its award-winning wine cellar with 1,000 wines and spirits offered and selected by Advanced Level III Sommelier Dennis Payne. The dining space overlooks the all-scratch kitchen with views of the culinary team, and seasonal outdoor patio dining by the fireplace is available. A separate piano lounge offers live entertainment five nights a week.
“Receiving any award is a great honor but it’s even more special when it comes from our guests,” said Zac Gallo, executive director of food & beverage for the We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort. “That they love – and recognize – our food, servers, bartenders and ambiance is a testament to how hard Chef Richard Pelz and his team work to deliver amazing dining experiences. I couldn’t be prouder of their talent, dedication and attention to every detail.”
Powering reservations for the hospitality industry and seating more than one billion diners annually, OpenTable assists more than 60,000 restaurants, bars, wineries and other venues attract guests, manage capacity, improve operations and maximize revenue.
For more information on Ember or to view their menu and expansive wine list, visit wekopacasinoresort.com/dining/
ember.