A Place to Heal Wellness Center, LLC, located at 9624 N. Monterey Dr., welcomes Dr. Nick Shashtri to its team of wellness practitioners.
Dr. Shashtri is a board-certified naturopathic physician and offers patient-centered care with focus on immune support, prevention and wellness, chronic illness, autoimmune disease, neurological disorders and mental health. He has specialized training in IV nutrient therapy, nutrition and lifestyle medicine, neurofeedback therapy, acupuncture and Oriental medicine, and will be providing services in his private practice and the Community Acupuncture Clinic at the Wellness Center.
A Place to Heal Wellness Center offers varied therapies to aid in the treatment of patients. A Community Acupuncture Clinic will be offered on Fridays in February, beginning on Feb. 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are also welcome. Patients will be screened in their cars and checked in as rooms become available. Patients will receive treatment in individual rooms, and strict CDC COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed.
Ozone therapy is another featured service offered at the clinic. The Wellness Center has recently installed an Ozone Sauna and is scheduling patients for February. Call 480-219-7133 for a consultation or to schedule an appointment with Dr. Shashtri.
For more information, visit aplacetohealaz.com.