As a SilverTree Wealth Advisor, Don Prescott, CFP, AAMS, is on a mission to help people continue or work toward what he’s coined as the Work Optional Lifestyle.
Hailing from the Southern Oregon town of Medford, Prescott found himself visiting Arizona a few times a year, especially during the cold Pacific Northwest winters. In the summer of 2021, Prescott and his family packed up for good with a plan to make Fountain Hills their new home.
“We wanted to be here so bad that it took buying a commercial building and converting the second floor to a residential,” Prescott said, who lives with his wife Brook and five of their six children in the space above his office.
In February of 2022, after 20 years of owning his own financial planning practice, Prescott joined SilverTree Wealth Partners, an affiliate of Raymond James. Partnering with Raymond James was a decision based on the level of autonomy and ability to build a team of advisors, Prescott said, who also runs a SilverTree branch office in Medford, Ore.
At SilverTree Wealth Partners, Prescott provides services in asset consolidation, 401k rollover education, estate planning preparedness, retirement planning, tax-free income planning and charitable giving strategies. He also provides behavioral finance coaching; offering insight into the psychology of investing.
“My passion in my financial planning practice here in Fountain Hills is serving families in Fountain Hills by mapping out a plan to continue their Work Optional Lifestyle,” Prescott said. “I do this by sitting down with clients, listening to what is most important to them and then bringing solutions to them to get closer to those goals.”
With over 20 years of practice, learning the unique stories of his clients and their philosophy of money, life and retirement is Prescott’s favorite part of the job.
“What we do is very similar in taking our clients through the process of getting their finances organized and consolidation, but what’s different every time is those individual stories about the person I’m sitting in front of and how they got there,” Prescott said. “That’s what makes it fun for me, is learning about them.”
Born in Indiana, Prescott grew up in California and built his financial services career in Oregon. He earned a bachelor’s degree in finance from Oral Roberts University in Tulsa, Okla. before becoming a certified financial planner in 2012.
Prescott and his wife, Brook, were drawn to Fountain Hills because of the hiking, road riding, mountain biking and small-town feel that Fountain Hills emanates. 11-year-old Elisa attends McDowell Mountain Elementary School in Fountain Hills and nine-year-old twins, Adella and Bria, enjoy being part of the local soccer program.
“We're incredibly grateful of all the warm welcomes we've received this year and a half that we've been here,” Prescott said. “We're here permanently in Fountain Hills.”
SilverTree Wealth Partners, a branch office of Raymond James, is located at 16810 E. El Pueblo Blvd, Suite 101. It is open Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and closed Saturday and Sunday.
Raymond James and its advisors do not offer tax or legal advice. Potential clients should discuss any tax or legal matters with the appropriate professional.
Securities offered through Raymond James Financial Services, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC Investment advisory services are offered through Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc. SilverTree Wealth Partners is not a registered broker/dealer and is independent of Raymond James Financial Services.