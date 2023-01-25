SILVERTREE.JPG

As a SilverTree Wealth Advisor, Don Prescott, CFP, AAMS, is on a mission to help people continue or work toward what he’s coined as the Work Optional Lifestyle.

Hailing from the Southern Oregon town of Medford, Prescott found himself visiting Arizona a few times a year, especially during the cold Pacific Northwest winters. In the summer of 2021, Prescott and his family packed up for good with a plan to make Fountain Hills their new home.