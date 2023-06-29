The Barker Team announced the addition of a new agent, Dimitrios Pantelas.
Pantelas was born and raised in Crete, Greece, and moved to North America as a teenager. After gaining valuable experience in customer service and sales, he joined the U.S. Navy. Following his service in the military, Pantelas decided to pursue his passion for real estate. Pantelas obtained his realtor license and began dedicating himself to helping individuals find their dream homes.
“With a multicultural background and a commitment to excellence, Pantelas strives to provide exceptional service and build lasting relationships with his clients, always seeking new adventures and opportunities for growth,” according to a press release.
When he is not hard at work, Pantelas enjoys seeking out new restaurants, going on road trips and hiking in one of Arizona's many parks.
“We are excited to have this new addition to our team,” Rich Barker said, owner of The Barker Team.