REBECCA CHAPMAN

The Barker Team announced the addition of a new agent, Dimitrios Pantelas.

Pantelas was born and raised in Crete, Greece, and moved to North America as a teenager. After gaining valuable experience in customer service and sales, he joined the U.S. Navy. Following his service in the military, Pantelas decided to pursue his passion for real estate. Pantelas obtained his realtor license and began dedicating himself to helping individuals find their dream homes.