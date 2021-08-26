The Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce has scheduled its next ribbon-cutting celebration for next Thursday, Sept. 2, beginning at 5 p.m.
This ribbon cutting will be for Desert Wealth Management/LPL Financial, located at 16626 E. Avenue of the Fountains, #201. The ribbon will be cut at 5 p.m., to be followed by the businesses one-year anniversary festivities including food and activities. The event is expected to run until 6 p.m.
This event will be hosted by Rob and Isabelle Clausen, who will also provide refreshments and be on hand to answer questions. Chamber members, as well as members of the community, are invited to join the event.
For additional information about the Chamber, visit fountainhillschamber.com. For more information about Desert Wealth Management, visit desertwealth.net.