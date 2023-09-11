Desert Home Guardian Services (DHGS) has earned accreditation from the National Home Watch Association (NHWA) for the seventh year.
The NHWA was formed in 2009 in order to establish and maintain the highest industry standards for Home Watch and absentee homeowner services throughout the United States and Canada.
Home Watch is a visual inspection of a home or property, looking for obvious issues, which means that it is a service that “keeps an eye on things” at a vacation or primary home while owners are not in residence, a press release said. All principals of NHWA-accredited member companies are background-checked, insured and bonded.
Owned and operated by Pete and Diane Santiago, DHGS minimizes risks and costly damages associated with unoccupied homes and vacation rental properties. Pete and Diane Santiago serve as appointed guardians committed to protecting the value of their clients’ property, the release said.
DHGS provides three services: home watch, concierge and vacation rental assistance. The home watch service checks the exterior and interior of a home, looking for signs of obvious issues such as water and gas leaks, mold, pest infestation, storm damage and vandalism. If a problem is found, DHGS partners with the homeowner to address the issue.
Concierge services include scheduling repairs, enabling service providers to enter a property, staying on-site while services are performed, running errands and more.
Vacation rental assistance provides full-service hospitality management for vacation rental properties. After a reservation is made, DHGS handles the guest experience and the care of the property.
Diane Santiago sits on the NHWA’s advisory board and chairs the membership committee. She and Pete Santiago have both earned the designation of Certified Home Watch Professional (CHWP) from the NHWA, placing them among the elite Home Watch providers in the industry.
Their CHWP designations show Diane and Pete’s “commitment to providing excellent service to their clients,” the press release said. Pete is also an instructor for the NHWA’s Home Watch Boot Camp Training and Diane led the group in a presentation at the 2022 North American Conference in October, where she also received the NHWA’s Visionary Award and the 2022 Rock Star Award.