Fountain Hills, AZ (85268)

Today

Sunny this morning, then windy with periods of showers this afternoon. Thunder possible. High 78F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

A few showers this evening with mostly clear conditions overnight. Thunder possible. Low 49F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph, becoming SSE and decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 30%.