Dr. Dana Weinreich’s emphasis on patient comfort and keeping up-to-date with the latest advancements in dentistry has been the underlying factors in the success of his practice for 20 years.
He has a wide range of experience in different areas of dentistry, from cosmetic and restorative dentistry to surgical treatments. His practice offers orthodontic treatment and dental implants.
Weinreich and his staff of 10 full- and part-time employees invite patients and friends to join them. Two staffers have been with him for 18 of the 10 years, he said.
A Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting is slated for 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at the office, 11050 N. Saguaro Blvd., suite 101.
The open house will extend until 7 p.m. with refreshments and live music by Scott Hallock and Suzie Kiraly. Raffle prizes, food and refreshments will be provided.
Weinreich said he and his staff thank the community for great support over the years. In many communities, corporate dental companies have replaced the independent dentistry practice, commented Weinreich.
After earning his doctor of dental surgery from the University of Iowa School of Dentistry in 1992, he worked as an associate dentist in a private practice in Dayton, Ohio, for seven years.
In January 1999, he acquired a practice from Dr. Martin Brown and Dr. Paul Kolwaite, both of whom still live in town.
Weinreich moved the practice to a new location (and current) at 11050 N. Saguaro Blvd. in early 2008.
He and his wife, Denise, have a son, Derek, a Chapman University sophomore, and a daughter, Devon, a high school senior.
In his leisure time, Weinreich enjoys golf and flying. A private pilot since 1992, he volunteers for Angel Flight West, a non-profit organization based in Santa Monica, Calif., that links pilots with individuals whose health care needs require them to travel to medical facilities in 14 Western states.
Angel Flight West is the largest volunteer pilot organization in the country with more than 1,900 pilots. They share the love of flying and the desire to touch people’s lives.
Weinreich pays for flight expenses, including fuel and airport fees, to transport a patient needing medical care from one location to another destination.
Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday and Tuesday, and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday and Thursday. The front desk is only available from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., Friday.
Appointments can be scheduled by calling 480-837-1315.