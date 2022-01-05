Whether you’re looking to stay in shape, have some fun or tackle a New Year’s resolution, Dana Rowe says Jazzercise has you covered.
Rowe took over ownership of Jazzercise Fountain Hills in July and, now that she’s gotten her feet under her and has finished the studio remodel, she’s ready to boost classes with new membership.
Located at 17100 E. Shea Blvd., Ste. 510, Jazzercise is an umbrella under which many different types of workout routines reside.
“I call it your dance party workout,” Rowe said. “We incorporate cardio, dance, strength and stretch into all of our classes for a total body workout. We also do high- and low-impact, so it’s good for all ages and fitness levels.”
Rowe and her husband, James, moved to Fountain Hills from England in January.
“I knew Jazzercise was in Fountain Hills and I had been teaching in the UK,” Rowe said. “I met the previous owner and just fell in love with Fountain Hills. You can’t beat the real community feel here, which is what makes Fountain Hills so unique.”
One thing led to another and come July, Rowe was ready to take over as the new owner of Jazzercise Fountain Hills. Her first order of business was to tackle a remodel, which included a fresh coat of paint and signage, new weights and mats, new fixtures/fittings in the bathroom, etc.
Jazzercise also has a hearing loop installed, which allows the voice of she and her fellow instructors to be sent directly to the hearing aids of those taking part in a class.
The Jazzercise suite of classes is extensive, with up to 25 weekly classes available at the moment.
“We have 10 different formats,” Rowe said. “We do an interval dance mix, interval fusion, Strike, core, Express. We demonstrate both high and low impact, so people can go up and down, depending on their own abilities and fitness levels.”
Rowe stressed that there are options for pretty much anyone, of any age or ability, looking to inject their life with a little fitness. She said she’s happy to help members find the right classes to fit their desires and schedule, with special offers available for those who want to try a bunch of different classes before settling on their perfect fit. And for those who are unable to attend in person or who are not yet comfortable working out in groups, classes are also available via streaming.
“Strength training, as we age, is one of the most important things we can do for our body, so that’s one of the key things we offer with a variety of ways to achieve it,” Rowe said.
Rowe said the Jazzercise program is very structured, making it easy to pick up even for beginners. Of course, instructors are there to provide additional guidance every step of the way, bolstering the sense of community shared by participants in the various classes.
“This is the most positive, welcoming community you can imagine,” Rowe added. “You’ll only feel like a stranger for the 30 seconds as you walk through the door.”
Rowe said she loves working with her team to help members reach their fitness goals.
“That buzz that you get after a workout is amazing,” Rowe said. “This is a stress-free zone. Whatever woes we may have are left at the door. We come in here and we have fun.”
For more information, class schedules and pricing plans, visit jazzercise.com or call 480-417-7108.