With more than 15 years of experience in the luxury import service industry, Travis and Sarah Brown have brought their passion and expertise to Fountain Hills, opening Crossroad Autoworks in late 2020.
The business, located at 16537 E. Laser Dr., Ste. 2, in Fountain Hills can be reached at 480-640-8116.
“We do service and repair for luxury import vehicles,” Travis said. “We do everything from BMW and Mercedes to Audi, Volkswagen, Lexus, Toyota, Hondas and more.
“That’s bumper to bumper, full service and repair except for tires and alignment. We do repairs, servicing, fluids and filters, brakes, diagnostics. Pretty much everything.”
Trent, who handles all of the work in the garage, said he grew up in Albuquerque and moved to Arizona after high school. He went into training for automotive repair to receive certification, then started working for BMW right out of school.
“I worked there for many years, then got a job offer from Lexus and went to work there for another few years,” Travis continued. “I worked at a few other shops doing luxury European cars and decided it was finally time to open my own business.”
Travis and Sarah live in Fountain Hills, so they decided they wanted to hang up their sign in their own community.
Officially opening Crossroad Autoworks in October 2020, Travis said the business has worked out well so far.
“We’ve lived here for about six years now,” Travis said. “We love the community and the people here, so we thought this would be a good way to give back.”
Looking back over his years of experience, Travis said he loves solving problems and fixing things.
“Finding the problem that others can’t and being able to repair that in order to get people back on the road and to their destination safely has always been a passion of mine,” Travis said.
While Travis works on vehicles in the back of the shop, Sarah handles business in the front office. The timing of their shop’s opening happened to coincide with a global pandemic, but they agreed that everything still worked out well for the business.
“It’s actually been a year as of this month since we first got this property and began the buildout process,” Sarah said. “It was in the middle of the pandemic, but we thought, if God’s allowing this to happen for us, I guess this is the right timing.”
Travis agreed.
“It was always a dream of mine to open my own shop,” he said. “All the timing just fell into place in 2020, but it worked out well and we hit the ground running.
“Business has gone really well. We’ve received a lot of great feedback and we’ve built a great customer base. We feel very blessed for the customers we have and the loyalty they have toward us.”
To create that kind of loyalty, Travis said he puts his full attention into every vehicle he works on. They wanted that attention to detail to be mirrored in the business itself, which is why, even though it’s a garage, Crossroad is spotless. Every surface is stark white, giving it an almost surgical aesthetic, and customers have a clear view into the garage via a large window in the front office.
“Our customers can expect the highest quality of work,” Travis said. “We specialize in these specific vehicles. We have the experience, time and special tools needed to properly repair these cars.”
“And we have really good relationships with our clients,” Sarah said. “I think it’s really nice that we have that rapport with them. I mean, our business number is a cell phone, so people know they can text us at any time and we’ll be there for them.”
Travis agreed, saying that creating trust and long-lasting relationships with customers is part of Crossroad Automotive’s mission statement.
“Everybody relies on their car for transportation or as a joy, just to get out and drive,” Travis said. “We want to be a part of that.
“Our door is always open. We love for customers to come in, talk and get to know us. I want them to feel comfortable trusting us with their vehicle. We take pride in our work, our facility and our customers’ vehicles, and we think that shows.”
For additional information or to book an appointment, visit crossroadautoworks.com.