Cox Communications has announced that it has updated its broadband packages, providing faster speeds at no extra cost to the majority of its residential customers. This includes moving everyone on its most popular tier from 250 Mbps to 500 Mbps, which gives more than three-quarters of all Cox customers download speeds of a half-gig or more, according to a press release.
“The need for speed continues to increase – more devices, more connections, more bandwidth. These upgraded speeds will help internet users stay ahead of their home network’s demands,” continues the announcement. “For perspective, at half a gig, an internet user can download an entire HD movie in less than 10 seconds, 10 mobile games in less than five seconds and an entire music album in less than two seconds.”