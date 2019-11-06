Two former small business owners have joined efforts to own and service a cat sitting business.
Cat parents Pati Baker and Rudy Nardella created Purrfessional Cat Sitters.
They will only watch indoor cats in Zip codes 85268, 85259 and 85260. They require at least one daily visit as the minimum for a cat’s welfare.
“As passionate cat owners for over 30 years, we know cats and their many personalities and understand their needs. It’s no surprise that cats at home are happier and less stressed while their owners travel,” according to the company’s website.
The duo will provide daily care for cats while an owner is working or away. A 30-minute visit includes playtime, brushing, feeding, litter maintenance, mail intake, trash upkeep and texting photos of the cat while the owner is absent. The fee is $20.
A 45-minute visit at $25 is recommended for households with more than three cats or those who wish for more attention to one or two cats.
Initially, they will schedule a “meet and greet” to become acquainted with the cat and owner and gather information about pet care.
A veterinary release is required and a 50 percent deposit in advance of the service. The balance is due at the time of service.
The husband and wife team can be contacted at 480-399-0560.