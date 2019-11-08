“What are you doing to prepare for tomorrow?” is a question that Karen Weaver and Josh Logan ask potential clients of Guardian Training & Consulting.
Karen Weaver and Josh Logan remind individuals that “everyday could be the last day before an incident in your life could drastically change the course of it. We want you to choose the best.”
With active shooter situations becoming more numerous around the country, the couple teaches response training. They also instruct Realtor and firearms classes, home security seminars and a four-hour Arizona concealed carry course outlining the rules and regulations.
Later this month, they will train 44 civilian Citizens on Patrol (COP) of the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office in Arizona City, San Tan Valley and Gold Canyon.
“We bring together our training and experience to provide you realistic, legal, responsible and relevant training to your daily needs. We want zero victims that train with us going forward,” Logan said. “It’s not to fear monger. It’s to make them realize these are the threats that are around us. We empower you with knowledge to gain confidence of the world you live in. We preach avoidance. If you have to fight for your life, you’ve already missed a lot of red flags.”
Logan encourages clients to “apply the cheese taste.”
“If it doesn’t smell right, doesn’t look right, doesn’t feel right, don’t take a bite,” he added.
They have operated their town-based business for the past year and a half.
“She can reach a demographic that I can’t reach and I can reach a demographic that she can’t reach,” Logan said. “We have such a dichotomy of strengths and weaknesses but we complement each other.”
Both Weaver and J (as he prefers to be known) have extensive law enforcement experience.
A native of Chicago, Weaver followed her father’s footsteps in joining the Chicago police department. During her tenure, she served in patrol, plain clothes, tactical team, and marine/helicopter unit. She is an advanced open water, dry suit and SCUBA rescue and recovery diver as well as a U.S. Coast Guard certified Merchant Marine officer.
She later became a federal marshal, traveling more than 2 million miles to provide covert security and safety to countless passengers and airline crews.
Weaver was a Department of Homeland Security certified firearms instructor. Since medically retiring from law enforcement, she taught and served as an NRA certified firearms and Refuse to be a Victim instructor.
The couple met at a local gun range where they were instructors. They plan to marry Jan. 20.
Logan graduated from the Air Force’s Security Forces Academy where he served with the Tactical Response Force, providing group and squadron-level team security for nuclear weapons convoys to nuclear ICBM sites.
He is a NRA-certified instructor for basic pistol, home firearms safety, Refuse to be a Victim, and arrange safety officer. He is an active shooter threat instructor at Federal Law Enforcement Training Centers.
As an open water certified diver, he enjoys traveling to dive.
Logan holds an associate of applied sciences degree in criminal justice and a bachelor’s of arts in social and criminal justice.
He is actively employed as a police officer in a nearby community.
Upcoming classes are a four-hour Arizona concealed carry course, $65, at Gander RV/Outdoors, Mesa, and another similar course from 8 a.m. to noon on Sunday, Nov. 24, at AZ Guns, Chandler, also $65.
To learn about more classes, email them at J@gtctrainh.org or Karen@gtctrain.org.