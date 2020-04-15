Thursdays are going to be a little more entertaining for home cooks and wine lovers.
LDV Winery has announced its new Facebook Live program “From the LDV Winery Vineyard Kitchen” cooking classes. The programs began Thursday, April 9, and will happen each Thursday until May 7.
Live sessions will be held starting at 4 p.m. Guests can log onto the LDV Winery Facebook page. They will join winery owners and Fountain Hills residents Peggy Fiandaca and Curt Durham in the kitchen as they prepare dinner from items they currently have in their own pantry as they shelter in place at the vineyard.
Each session guests can cook along with the winemakers, who also will offer wine tips and pairing suggestions for each meal. Guests are encouraged to join each week, but cooking along is not required. Simply enjoying some virtual socializing while drinking a glass of wine will help with the isolation a bit. A pantry list, preparation tips and recipes are included for each program.
For those who want to drink along during the program, LDV Winery Kitchen Wine Package is available for 10 percent off. Wine can be picked up at the tasting room in Scottsdale by calling 480-664-4822, or can be shipped directly for a $5 flat rate shipping fee.
Featured meals include spicy shrimp pasta, April 16; flatbreads three ways, April 23; grilled ribeye steak with firecracker onions and roasted potatoes, April 30; and pork tenderloin with two roasted pepper sauces and Mexican corn.
Wine pairings will be included with each presentation.
For more information, go to ldvwinery.com, or sign up for classes on LDV Winery’s Facebook page.