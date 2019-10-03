When Debbie Romano’s husband, Allen, experienced a near fatal cardiac event on July 3, 2012, she became interested in nutrition and wellness.
“Despite following the guidelines set by the post-op nutritional counseling experts, it occurred to me that the conventional nutrition and wellness schools of thought did not adequately address the nutritional needs and requirements of cardiac patients,” said Romano.
Dietary suggestions allowed what Romano thought were “far too many heart harmful elements in the diet.”
She began researching the topic. She said she read countless books and articles on the subject and studied the findings of top professionals in the nutrition field.
Romano earned nutrition and wellness certification through the American Fitness Professionals & Associates and received certification in plant-based nutrition from the Campbell Center for Nutritional Studies at eCornell.
After moving from Homer Glen, Ill., she began serving clients via an internet-based business, Fountain Hills Healthy Heartbeats.
“You can think of me as a nutrition ‘personal trainer’”, Romano said. “My job as a health coach is to provide clients with the best nutritional guidance so that they will be able to make better informed food decisions.”
Individuals can schedule private or group nutritional counseling. Romano also is available for large groups and organizations.
Romano said she customizes a client’s needs based on her whole food/plant-based nutrition knowledge. She teaches clients to form healthier habits by embracing “good healthy nutrition so they can age gracefully with much more energy, confidence and peace.”
A ribbon-cutting ceremony is planned for 5 p.m., Oct. 10, at the Chamber office, 16837 E. Palisades Blvd.
To learn about her programs, visit FHHealthyHeartbeats.com or call 708-267-1413.