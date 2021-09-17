Amanda Thomason has been named the Coldwell Banker Realty branch manager of both the Fountain Hills and North Scottsdale offices.
According to a press release announcing the appointment, Thomason has seven years of real estate experience.
In the release, Coldwell Banker Realty Arizona President Greg Hollman said this experience will serve Thomason well.
“Amanda made a tremendous difference in the success of our agents when she was branch manager of our Southwest office, and I know she will be just as instrumental in the achievements of our agents in the North Scottsdale and Fountain Hills offices,” Hollman said.
Thomason said she is passionate about helping others and is a big supporter of children’s hospitals and research for cancer. She has also worked with multiple associations of realtors in philanthropic endeavors to hold donation drives for schools, the homeless and various shelters.
Thomason began her career in real estate in 2014, receiving her broker’s license in 2018. She holds a bachelor’s degree in business.
“I have a passion for watching others succeed and thrive in the real estate industry,” Thomason said in the release. “I love being here every day furthering the agents’ knowledge as well as my own. Our success is my top priority.”
The Coldwell Banker Realty – Fountain Hills Office is located at 16872 E. Avenue of the Fountains, #101. They can be reached via phone at 480-951-1010, and their website is coldwellbankerhomes.com.