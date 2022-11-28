Fountain Hills Coldwell Banker Realty Arizona has added two new affiliate agents, who combined add more than 50 years of experience in the real estate industry.
Rosa Janssen comes to the Fountain Hills office with more than 30 years of real estate experience.
“My goal is to assist my clients in every aspect of buying and selling real estate, and I pledge is to provide superb professional services and an exceptional experience to my clients,” Janssen said. “I am excited to be affiliated with Coldwell Banker Realty because it offers so much to our clients and community.”
Janssen has a broker's license and was a legal assistant in Park Ridge, Ill. She is fluent in Spanish and holds a Florida broker’s license.
Janssen’s professional education and affiliations include the prestigious Graduate REALTOR® Institute (GRI), Seller Representative Specialist (SRS), Short Sales and Foreclosures Resource (SFR) and Certified Negotiation Expert (CNE).
In 2019, Janssen was accepted into the Master of Real Estate Society. Passionate about helping others, she helped build homes in Mexico, served meals for the homeless through church programs and is a member of the Austrian Society of Phoenix.
Diane Graham comes to the Fountain Hills office with more than 22 years of real estate experience.
“I chose to affiliate with Coldwell Banker Realty because of its great reputation, expertise in the field and excellent marketing tools,” Graham said.
Before affiliating with Coldwell Banker Realty, Graham was served roles as an agent, transaction coordinator and technology advisor. She attended Mesa Community College and Arizona State University.
With excellent technology skills, Graham has built over 40 computers, hosted weekly “Tech Tips with Diane” events and held several classes at her previous office. Her work has been recognized with the following awards: 100% Club, Executive Club, Most Knowledgeable Agent and Most Helpful Agent.
A Coldwell Banker Realty Arizona representative said the agency is proud to welcome Janssen and Graham into their Fountain Hills office.