Carolyn Berry is a certified colon hydrotherapist who wants her clients healed from the inside out.
Berry is the owner of Clean Colonic at 16718 E. Avenue of the Fountains, suite #100. She operates two other locations in Phoenix and Tempe and is in the process of opening her fourth location in Glendale.
“I never thought in a million years this would be my business,” Berry said, who prior to owning her own business was a competitive women’s doubles sand volleyball player and massage therapist for 15 years.
In 2015, Berry authored a book titled “I’m Happy. How Did I get Here?” that shares her story of finding inner joy. Despite her journey to happiness, Berry was suffering with chronic back and stomach pain, along with numerous food allergies.
“I once ate a cheese pizza and it put me in the hospital because I was so severely allergic to cheese,” Berry recalled, who had a list of food allergies that got longer as the years went by. She carried a liquid bottle of Benadryl when her allergies would flair up. After developing cysts, fibroids and endometriosis, Berry was diagnosed with adenomyosis. Her doctor recommended she get a hysterectomy, but Berry decided to try one last solution when a friend suggested she get a colonic.
“I laughed because, how are they even connected? They’re two separate areas,” Berry said. “After a series of seven colonics, I had no problems with my cycle.”
After a month, her pain subsided and her food allergies disappeared. Berry knew her life had taken a turn for the better and felt an obligation to share her story.
“I realized it was my duty to open up my own clinic and make sure it was clean and sanitary,” Berry said.
In 2018, Berry opened her first location in Tempe, and two months later she opened a second location in Phoenix. Berry stumbled upon Fountain Hills as her third location a few years later while on her way to Payson.
“I drove up here and I said, ‘oh my god, this place is amazing,’” Berry said, who fell in love with the town right away and is actively searching for a home in Fountain Hills.
“Any apprehension I initially had quickly faded after speaking face to face with Carolyn,” a recent client of said. “The facility is clean and one’s privacy is respected greatly. The actual colonics process is easy, comfortable and safe. I recommend Clean Colonic, but I would also recommend a face to face first for anyone who is unsure or doubtful, as this was the case for me.”
In addition to the colonics, Berry also provides a lymph treatment with a Lymphstar device, which is a therapeutic process that drains a congested lymphatic system.
“My health was positively impacted by these treatments of helping the lymph system drain,” the client said.
Berry’s clientele ranges from those dealing with diabetes, constipation, allergies and patients prepping for colonoscopies or tapering off their medications.
“There are those who know how this procedure will help with issues they are dealing with and those who don’t even know how their life is going to improve,” Berry said, who loves seeing the improvement in her client’s lives. She recommends first-timers begin with two sessions to promote softening of the colon. Once the second day rolls around, “you’ll know how clean your colon is,” Berry said.
The Colonic sessions typically last 45 minutes and modesty is protected at all times. An odor exhaust system is attached to the device, ensuring that the room remains odor free.
“People will do water fasts or juice cleanses, which are great because you’re getting out the contents of your colon, but what about the pockets and the lining? That’s where the colonic comes in to flush it out,” Berry said, who likens the process to cleansing a plumbing system. “Think about pipes. You really want to power wash the walls once in a while.”
Local resident and business owner Dr. Norma Ford said both the colonic and lymphstar system have been beneficial for her.
“Both of those modalities that she offers are fantastic,” she said. Dr. Ford owns The Healing Space Physical Therapy & Wellness clinic in town and encourages anyone to explore the benefits of a colonic.
For anyone who is squeamish about the idea of a colonic, Berry encourages people to view the short video on her website that walks potential customers through the entire process from start to finish. Berry also has a dedicated webpage for commonly asked questions that people can peruse for their own education.
“We pride ourselves in a clean and sanitary experience each and every time during a colonic,” Berry said, who ensures that there is a trained certified colon hydrotherapist nearby to monitor and provide client assistance and comfort as needed. “I am seriously attached to the outcome of my clients and how they feel. That’s the biggest reward for me.”
Berry said she asks her clients if they are surprised at the benefits of a colonic, and the answer is always a resounding “Yes.”
To learn more about Colon Hydrotherapy, read more about Berry’s story or book an appointment, visit cleancolonic.com or call 480-269-5575.