Classy Jazzy Women’s Clothing sponsored the Pajama Program as its charity event in conjunction with the opening of its new store (Zoe’s Boudoir) that features lingerie and loungewear.
Owners Hilda and Jim Bourdamis provided wine and appetizers at a happy hour from 4 to 7 p.m. while women shopped. Customers were asked to bring a pair of children’s pajamas (age 0-18) and/or a children’s book.
A total of 56 books and 87 pairs of pajamas was donated. Another $185 from raffle tickets and 10% of profits from that day’s sales were donated.
The pajama program is a national organization that originated 20 years ago to provide pajamas & books to needy children in foster care and crisis centers. Every state has a chapter. The Arizona chapter president is Lucia Wheele (lucia@pajamaprogram.org). All the pajamas and books that were collected remain in Arizona.