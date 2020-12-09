Classy-Jazzy has been a prominent business on the Avenue of the Fountains ever since Park Place was built, and now the owners of the upscale “cutique” has expanded their business space.
Hilda and Jim Bourdamis have been in the boutique business for over 15 years and have had Classy-Jazzy locations all over the Valley, including Scottsdale and Tempe.
The Bourdamis’ newest business venture, called On the Ave, is connected to the Fountain Hills Classy-Jazzy location and provides more casual outfits for leisure.
“We wanted to increase the variety because of the times for a more causal affair,” Jim Bourdamis said. “So, you can see that Classy-Jazzy is more dressy and On the Ave is more relaxed.”
The clothes in On the Ave also have a cheaper price tag than the stock in Classy-Jazzy, but still the same solid quality.
“Anything in this room (On the Ave space) is $100 and down,” Hilda Bourdamis said. “But it is good quality, it is not made in China. The brands in here come from France, London and Italy, so it is all good quality.”
On the Ave was originally supposed to make its debut on Fountain Hills’ main street early this year, but the COVID-19 pandemic prevented that.
“We reopened on Oct. 1 after closing down because of COVID,” Hilda Bourdamis said. “On the Ave was supposed to open in March or April, but we couldn’t. But we are doing good thanks to the people of Fountain Hills. They really encourage small businesses.”
The Bourdamises have enjoyed getting to spend more time in Fountain Hills since opening Classy-Jazzy.
“We have lived here for 16 years and we love it,” Bourdamis said. “It is a nice town with nice people who are very kind. That is why I am focusing my attention here. When I had stores around the Valley, we didn’t spend as much time in Fountain Hills. So now we are getting to know the people more.”
Classy-Jazzy and On the Ave are located at 16725 E. Avenue of the Fountains and operate Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.