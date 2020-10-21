Marketing can be a tricky field to navigate, which is why Debbie Clason, of Clason Communications, touts herself as “your hometown marketing expert.”
Clason Communications is relatively new to Fountain Hills, but the woman behind the business has been working in the industry for more than four decades. With all of that experience in journalism, marketing and public relations, Clason said she’s excited to bring her expertise to clients within the community.
“I provide effective and affordable solutions for businesses to promote their products and services,” Clason said.
Marketing is an ever-evolving industry, but Clason said her business is able to accommodate a wide variety of needs.
In the writing and design department, she specializes in everything from newsletters and brochures to website design and maintenance, press releases, feature articles, social media and blog posts. Other services include video marketing, social media management and photography.
“In my time in the industry, I’ve been a journalist, a corporate marketing director and a public relations professional,” Clason said. “Writing is my specialty. I’ve been doing it since I was 10 years old.”
As a child, Clason said she used to send her siblings out on “assignments” and, when they returned with their stories, she would type them into elaborate newsletters.
“I started writing as a kid and never looked back,” Clason said.
From there, Clason went on to receive a journalism degree from Indiana University. After that, she’s worked for everything from healthcare facilities and travel agencies to golf courses, real estate firms and nonprofit organizations. According to her website, she “works with a variety of business owners to develop customized communication strategies and deliver well-written copy in an effective, economical manner.”
Clason opened her own public relations firm in Indiana, where she worked with many small business owners.
“Being a small business owner myself, I really have a heart for that industry,” Clason said.
She moved to Arizona recently to be closer to her parents and, when she first drove into Fountain Hills from Scottsdale, she said she knew she wanted to settle down within the community. Now that she’s here, she said she’s eager to keep working within the field she loves so much.
“It’s innate with me,” Clason said. “I’ve always been a creative person and this is how I express myself.”
When it comes to marketing, Clason said you don’t know you need somebody until you inevitably need somebody. When that time comes, she said she’s ready to go to work.
“I’ve really immersed myself in education because the field changes all the time,” Clason said. “I feel I can provide the services and that education to my customers as well. As far as marketing services are concerned, a lot of the time people don’t realize the importance of having a strategic plan and that the things we can do, and do consistently, will pay dividends down the road.”
Clason said the community has been very welcoming to Clason Communications.
“It’s been an immersion,” Clason said. “I’ve found that the more I become involved with the community and the more I love it, the more opportunity I have to talk to people about the work that I do.”
Those looking for more information can find it on the Clason Communications website at clasoncommunications.com. Clason may also be reached via phone at 480-459-3441.
“If someone just needs a promotional video or their social media managed, I absolutely offer those one-off services,” Clason said. “The clients I really love are the ones who need, basically, a mini marketing department. I love to get to know them, their business and act on their behalf.”