Kim Kamins, president and CEO of Fearless Kitty Rescue, has announced the appointment of Christine Fixico to serve as executive director.
“The timing is right, as Fearless Kitty Rescue heads into its second decade,” Kamins said. “With our goal to save over 300 cats each year while incurring minimal administrative expense, Christine’s vast experience and commitment will be instrumental in Fearless Kitty Rescue continuing to thrive in years to come.”
Fixico will be the primary on-site representative for Fearless Kitty Rescue and its mission on behalf of cats and kittens in its care. The executive director reports to the board of directors and is responsible for the organization’s consistent achievement of its mission and financial objectives, including program development, oversight and administration; budget, finance and legal; communications and relationships; management/oversight of volunteers and staff; day to day management of rescue operations; and animal care management and delegation.
In September of 2020, Fixico began as a volunteer medical caregiver for felines in the rescue’s medical center. Over the past two decades, she has provided leadership, management and administrative services in her work at various pet medical centers and hospitals.
“I am honored to serve Fearless Kitty Rescue, am committed to furthering its mission and humbled to serve its efforts throughout the state through our important and essential programs on behalf of cats and kittens,” Fixico said.
Fearless Kitty Rescue places cats in homes following a comprehensive adoption process. Education and information on responsible pet ownership is also provided. While keeping administrative expenses low, Fearless Kitty Rescue also works with a network of area shelters and organizations to create a better world for homeless pets. To learn more about Fearless Kitty Rescue’s efforts and adoptable cats, visit FearlessKittyRescue.org.