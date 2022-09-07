Christi Given wants to help people achieve their goals, even if that means being an accountability partner for someone learning a new instrument.
“Each client’s needs are tailor-made,” Given says, who has worked with CEOs, authors, chefs, students and even pageant runners in Miss America.
Passionate about helping others, Given runs a coaching and consulting business based in Fountain Hills.
“I started mentoring when I was writing for a girls’ teen online magazine a couple years ago,” Given explained. “I became passionate to help people find their true purpose and identity.”
Through an introductory one-hour consultation via Zoom, phone or in person, Given attempts to understand her client’s ambitions to create a path forward in achieving their goals. If the need persists, Given will dive into long-term projects, goals and personalized mentoring.
“[Clients] might have a short-term goal. They might have a long-term goal. Every person and every business is different,” Given said. “It brings me so much joy to give people a voice, an opportunity, open a door for them or give them some insight and to see them pursue their goals and dreams.”
Given takes time to listen to her client’s needs, issues and aspirations. She says that many times, her clients already have a goal in mind and are not sure how to take the next step, or they feel stuck and just need an extra push to start performing.
“Maybe they need an encourager or cheerleader,” Given said. “They need somebody to bounce an idea off, or maybe they just need a little bit of help putting together their branding strategy or their business plan…I can help with that.”
Given earned a bachelor’s degree in communication with an emphasis in journalism from Vanguard University of Southern California. She began working as a multimedia journalist, producing, writing and singing on television and radio, spending over 20 years working in entertainment professionally. With a diverse background in television, radio and journalism, Given uses her experience to help others achieve their goals.
“When you see someone that has this vision in mind and a goal and they can’t figure out how to do it, helping them achieve it…that’s something that inspires me,” Given explained.
Given’s passion for helping others led her to write and self-publish a book entitled “Daughter of the King,” a guidebook to finding true royal purpose and identity. Her book is available at Barnes & Noble, Amazon Books and Amazon Kindle.
Given’s experience writing and publishing her book motivated her to launch a self-publishing e-course, which provides a step-by-step framework for those wanting to learn about self-publishing.
Over the years, Given has helped grow a few local businesses, including a private chef and catering business based in Fountain Hills. She has also helped jumpstart a local boutique clothing store with promotional videos and blog posts, social media marketing and even modeling.
While most of her clients are local, she has worked virtually with clients located in Texas, Wisconsin and Australia.
“I love helping people,” Given said. “If somebody needs help accomplishing a goal or finishing a task, or they need freelance media marketing, social media, I can help with that.”
To book a consultation with Christi Given, visit her website at christigivenconsulting.com, her Facebook page @christigivenconsulting or call 323-366-0731.