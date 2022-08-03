Chill Boutique 2.JPG

Since opening its doors in February, Chill Boutique has been providing a fresh look for women looking to spruce up their style. Lisa Berry is the managing owner of the lifestyle boutique who, along with her mother, decided to take their passion for fashion to the next level.

“Between the two of us, we really capture the demographic of this town,” Berry said. “We believe we understand what women want in terms of both style and price point.”