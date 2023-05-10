Cheryl's.jpg

Every morning, Tom Kautz arrives two hours before his business opens to boot up the register, open the doors to any early-bird walkers on the Avenue and read the newspaper. He finishes any paperwork in the back office that he shares with his wife, Cheryl, and photographs of their grandkids.

It's been his schedule for longer than he can remember, and now, Tom and Cheryl are celebrating 25 years as owners of Cheryl’s of Fountain Hills.