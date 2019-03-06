A jewelry store owner, restauranteur, insurance representative and general contractor are vying this year for Chamber of Commerce Business Person of the Year.
The nominees are Stephenie Bjorkman, Sami Fine Jewelry & Unique Gifts; Carolyn Redendo, Sofrita; Scott Schlossberg, Farmers Insurance Agency, and Larry Webster, HS3 Roof King and HS3 General Contracting.
The deadline to vote is Monday, March 25. The winner will be announced at the Chamber gala Friday, April 26, in the Community Center.
The theme is “The Black and White Gala.” Guests are requested to wear black and white semi-formal attire. The best-dressed individuals will be recognized.
Tickets are $65 for a single or $120 for a couple.
Mayor Ginny Dickey selects the winner of the Mayor’s Award.
In all other categories, with one exception, only Chamber members can vote. The public can vote for Community Volunteer of the Year. Nominees are Paul Appledorn, Bill Beamish and Cay Svob.
The candidates for the other awards are:
Entrepreneur of the Year: The individual must be the owner of a Fountain Hills business and exemplify the qualities of an entrepreneur which may include creative strategies, development of new products or services, innovative practices and is fully responsible for the business success or failure.
The nominees are Jennifer Allshouse, Allshouse Home Watch; Mike Jones, Discount Air Care, and Alice Novotny, Hob Nob Catering.
Young Professional: One individual, 40 something and under, will be recognized. The person should exemplify the qualities of building a great community through business relationships, community service or other means of giving back to help Fountain Hills as a place for younger professionals.
Brent Cruikshank, The Fountain Hills Times; Sharon Gryzbowski, Scentzy Sharron, and Jerrod Stearnes, Thrivent Financial have been nominated.
Non-Profit of the Year: The Chamber will recognize one 501c organization each year for service. This may include programs for children, health-related causes, veterans or any other non-profit under the IRS designation.
Vying for this award are Boys & Girls Club of Greater Scottsdale; Golden Eagle Education Foundation, Hope for Homes Program, and Rotary Club of Fountain Hills.
Teacher of the Year: The recipient must teach in a K-12 private, public or charter school in Fountain Hills and possess creative educational strategies, development of new educational techniques/research and innovative practices, and have at least one year of full-time teaching experience.
The nominees are Amanda Baca, Middle School; Jill Cooper, McDowell Mountain; Danielle Fisher, McDowell Mountain; Mary McDonald, Middle School; Patti Schultz, Middle School, Lynn Truby, High School and Ivy Violette, Middle School.
Health Service Award: Eligible for this award will be a local medical practice or company that exemplifies quality, integrity and excellent customer service when working with clients.
The company does not have to be a Chamber member to be eligible but located in town.
The specialties can be doctors, dentists, therapy, labs, chiropractors, specialists, mental health and exercise/gyms.
Competing are Fountain Hills Hearing Health, HealthSource Chiropractic & Progressive Medicine, ParkView Dentistry and The Healing Space.
Customer Service Award: This person should exhibit problem-solving skills, listening skills and a keen awareness of ensuring that each customer feels important and is provided the service expected.
The field consists of Natalie Hogeboom, Mary Kay independent beauty consultant; Stephenie Lochner, Sami Fine Jewelry & Unique Gifts; Doug Poll, Brooklyn Bedding, and Sophie Yates, T-Mobile.