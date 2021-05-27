The Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce is relaunching the illustrated map series many locals are familiar with.
For those who have not seen the illustrated map, it is a cartoon-styled drawing that features Fountain Hills streets, landmarks, businesses and other standout items in the community. It serves as a colorful representation of what the community looks like at the time the map is printed. A local illustrated map has been produced only four times before, with the last map being printed in 2005.
“Now, over 15 years later, is the perfect time to celebrate our local business community by bringing back this fun project for our town,” said Betsy LaVoie, the Chamber’s president and CEO.
The Chamber is working with the same artist who drew the first five maps, Vanessa Davisson, and they are opening the opportunity for local businesses, clubs, organizations and more to be included in the illustrated map. In addition to being added to the map, participants will receive one poster-sized copy of the map.
Those who would like to purchase a space on the map may visit the chamber’s website at fhchamber.com. The deadline to sign up online is June 15. All questions can be emailed to betsy@fhchamber.com.