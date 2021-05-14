For the first time ever, the Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce is holding an online auction fundraiser.
The auction was launched at the April 23 Chamber Gala and features dozens of unique pieces of art, photographs, marketing opportunities, Fountain Hills historical items and more. The pieces up for auction have hung in the Chamber building for decades, many of which were donated from artists from the Fountain Festival of Fine Arts & Crafts. One of the “big ticket” items are raffle tickets for a chance to have the naming rights of one of the Chamber’s board rooms. Organizers said this is a great opportunity for members of the Chamber of Commerce to market their business and to also be a part of the Chamber’s newly updated building.
The online auction is now open online and will close on Fountain Hills Day, the Chamber’s new community celebration event taking place on Saturday, May 15. (See related story in this week’s issue). For those who would like to view the auction items in person, visit the Chamber of Commerce building during the business hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. To see the auction items online and potentially make a bid, visit fhchamber.givesmart.com.