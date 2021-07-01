Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce members elected four new directors to the board at its recent June 17 breakfast meeting. They are Scott Holman, Edward Jones; Jay Schlum, Arizona Living Team at RE/MAX Fine Properties; Baron Smith, Salt River Project; and Jeff Stack, Home Watch Neighbor. Their terms begin July 1, when Suzanne Nann, RE/MAX, becomes board chair.
In spite of COVID-19 restrictions, Chamber membership grew by 89 new members. Two memberships also were gifted to businesses in need.
During 2020-21, the Chamber added Lunch Mob and Industry Stakeholder meetings; rebranded new member orientation as “Brew with Betsy,” named for Betsy LaVoie, CEO and president; and relaunched Fountain Hills Young Community and the Non-Profit of the Month program.
The next Industry Stakeholder meeting will be at noon, July 16, for individuals working in healthcare, health services or similar businesses. Participants will bounce ideas off each other and learn from everyone’s experiences. Online registration is requested at fhchamber.com.
Although early, the theme for the Thanksgiving Day parade scheduled for Nov. 25 has been announced. “All That Glitters” will encourage ideas for floats and costumes. Registration is open online at fhchamber.com.