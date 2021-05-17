A new addition to the updated Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce building is officially open – the Chamber Gift Shop.
Located in the lobby of the Chamber’s building on the corner of Palisades Boulevard and Verde River Drive, the Chamber Gift Shop will be open to the public Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.
The Chamber partnered with the Town of Fountain Hills to stock the Gift Shop with featured items such as State 48 Fountain Hills shirts and their Fountain Hills mugs. Additionally, the shop currently features merchandise for Falcon fans, including Fountain Hills school shirts, hats and stickers.
A unique aspect of the Chamber Gift Shop is that organizers plan to offer shelf space for Chamber members. One member that has already taken advantage of this opportunity is Guardian Training and Consulting. Their shirts are hanging on the shop’s racks, where other member merchandise will soon be displayed.
“We knew that fun, unique Fountain Hills gift items are popular in town, so we want our shop to be the place where residents and visitors alike can purchase things from local Chamber members and vendors that support our community,” said Chamber President and CEO Betsy LaVoie.
Chamber staff is currently working with local artisans and vendors to bring new items into the Gift Shop so that there is always a new selection for shoppers. For questions about the Chamber Gift Shop, call 480-837-1654.