With the 2020 election just over a month away, the Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce wants to make the East Valley Chamber of Commerce Voting Guide available to all residents. The voting guide outlines information about two upcoming items on the Nov. 3 ballot, Proposition 207 and Proposition 208.
The East Valley Chamber of Commerce Alliance (EVCCA) represents nine local chambers and over 5,000 businesses. As an advocate for the business community, the Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce wants the EVCCA’s stance on the two ballot items available for those who are looking for more information.
In regards to Proposition 207, recreational cannabis, the EVCCA has a “No” stance, as members feel it risks weakening rights of employers to maintain a drug-free workplace, exclusion of state or local governments from taxing cannabis, and the possibility of creating a monopoly for existing cannabis dispensaries. Additionally, they say Proposition 207 has an imposition of a 16 percent tax that could be reduced to 0 percent under certain circumstances.
As for Proposition 208, the EVCCA has a “No” stance as well. While the EVCCA supports funding for education when it is well-written, members hold that Proposition 208 is not.
“An example of a well-written education-based legislation was Red for Ed in 2018,” reads a statement from EVCCA. “The EVCCA believes Prop 208 has inappropriate impact on small businesses due to the proposition’s structure that allows income from small business LLC’s to flow through to personal tax filings, which will hit small businesses hard.
“Additionally, Arizona’s highest tax bracket currently pays a rate of 4.5 percent. Proposition 208’s additional 3.5 percent income tax included in this initiative would increase taxes by a staggering 77 percent. Passage of this income tax would move Arizona into the top 10 highest taxed states in the nation, creating an uncompetitive state when it comes to job creation and desirability for new residents.”
Fountain Hills Chamber CEO and President Betsy Lavoie said that, just as her organization works for the betterment of local businesses, the EVCCA works similarly at a wider level.
“We want to make the EVCCA’s voting guide available for residents, as the Fountain Hills Chamber advocates at the state level on behalf of our community, our businesses and non-profits on a weekly basis, every week, all year long,” LaVoie said. “The Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce encourages everyone to get to the polls on Nov. 3 to have their voices heard.”
The full EVCCA voting guide can be found at evcca.org.