The Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon cutting and grand re-opening of its facilities this Thursday, Nov. 18, beginning at 12 noon.
The Chamber, 16837 E. Palisades Blvd., has undergone a major overhaul, with the building’s exterior and interior being redesigned and modernized.
“The Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce is inviting our members, as well as the entire community, to join us in a ribbon-cutting celebration of the grand re-opening of our recently, beautifully refurbished Chamber building,” reads the announcement. “We will also host an Artist Reception. This will be held on the Desert Financial Patio, our corporate sponsors.”
Chamber President/CEO Betsy LeVoie and her staff will be on hand to give tours and speak to upcoming Chamber events, and visitors will also have the opportunity to meet some of the local artists whose paintings are on display in the building.
This event is open to Chamber members, as well as members of the community.
For more information, visit fountainhillschamber.com.