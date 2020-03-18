The next FH Connect Networking Breakfast, hosted by the Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce, is scheduled for this Thursday, March 19, from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at the Eagle Mountain Golf Club.
Chad Wilson, director of external affairs for East Valley Technical Institute of Technology (EVIT) will be one of the guest speakers. Wilson will speak about EVIT’S newly opened business accelerator program and co-working/incubator space. In addition, separate larger spaces will also be available for lease along with numerous included benefits available with each space at the local campus.
Fountain Hills Medical Center’s Ezeume Chukwuemeka will also speak regarding all of the services that will be available to residents at the facility, including an urgent care unit and emergency room in addition to all the hospital services.
This event is open to chamber members and non-members alike, and sponsorships are available. Registration fee is $20. For more details or to register, visit fountainhillschamber.com. Head to the “Events and Programs” tab and click on “Calendar” to locate the event. The event entry has an option to register.