Fountain Hills, AZ (85268)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 66F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.