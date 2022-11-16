Located in the executive suites at the Avenue of the Fountains, P39 is a boutique CBD store offering products in health and wellness, bath and beauty and even a pet corner for animals.
Christina Guthrie and her husband Chuck Guthrie opened their doors in August of this year after working strictly out of their home office. With a desire to educate the community about the benefits of CBD, this family-owned and operated store is committed to providing the highest quality, premium-grade hemp extracts available on the market.
CBD, or cannabinoid, is the non-psychoactive ingredient found in the hemp plant and is offered at P39 in one of three forms: full spectrum which contains trace amounts of the psychoactive ingredient THC (up to 0.3 percent), broad-spectrum which contains several hemp plants compounds but free of THC and isolate, the purest form of CBD that contains no other cannabis plant compounds.
P39 offers a variety of CBD products in the form of droppers, tinctures, gels, gummies and topicals. In addition, they provide bath and beauty products ranging from CBD shampoo, bath bombs, exfoliating salt scrubs and more.
“Everybody can benefit from [CBD] because it’s health and wellness. There are so many therapeutic benefits to your body,” Christina says, who runs the store with her husband Chuck and her son, David Saldana.
When asked what the name “P39” stands for, Christina said, “The ‘P’ stands for the purity of our products, the ‘3’ stands for body, mind and soul, and the ‘9’ is our philanthropic belief to give back to others in our community.”
Christina is dedicated to educating her customers about the benefits of CBD and plans to hold CBD 101 classes at P39 where the community can learn about CBD and its health benefits over coffee and donuts.
“We are here to teach you everything you need to know about the therapeutic benefits of CBD and other cannabinoids,” Christina said.
The idea for a CBD store began when Christina’s mother was diagnosed with Myasthenia Gravis in the summer of 2017, a treatable neuromuscular disease that causes weakness in the skeletal muscles. After constant testing, medication and physical therapy treatment, Christina and her family decided to try CBD and found her mother’s health and strength slowly returning.
In early 2018, the family found out that she was misdiagnosed. To their dismay, Christina’s mother suffered from Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), a progressive neurodegenerative disease that weakens muscles, for which there is no cure. Despite the positive impact of CBD on her strength, Christina’s mother passed away, but not without leaving a seed of hope for Christina and Chuck to carry on.
“We always wanted to do something together and something with meaning to help people,” Christina said of their new life venture.
Despite her passing, Christina knew the CBD had given her mother strength when she needed it most. Driven to share those benefits with others, Christina and Chuck spent a year and a half researching hemp farms and manufacturers, testing products and learning the therapeutic benefits of cannabinoids.
After starting with only eight products, P39 now offers 75 products and is happy to call Fountain Hills home.
P39 offers a 20% discount for veterans, active-duty military and first responders and a 15% discount for teachers, nurses, doctors and seniors over the age of 65. P39 members save 10% on orders and other perks like order tracking, personalized website login and exclusive member sales.
P39 also gives a portion of its sales to charity. In collaboration with P39’s next-door neighbor Aesthetic Elegance and Wellness Medspa, the two businesses are gathering donations for the Mesa-based nonprofit, A New Leaf, which aims to help families facing homelessness and domestic violence.
P39 is located at 16810 E. Ave. of the Fountains, Suite 103, open Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 pm. For more information, visit their website, p39enterprise.com or send an email to info@p39enterprise.com. Follow P39 on their Facebook page at Facebook.com/p39enterprise to stay up to date on the latest items and flash sales.
“I will educate you on everything we have and you can make the choice on what you think is best for your body,” Christina says. “That’s all we do.”