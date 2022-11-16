P39

Located in the executive suites at the Avenue of the Fountains, P39 is a boutique CBD store offering products in health and wellness, bath and beauty and even a pet corner for animals.

Christina Guthrie and her husband Chuck Guthrie opened their doors in August of this year after working strictly out of their home office. With a desire to educate the community about the benefits of CBD, this family-owned and operated store is committed to providing the highest quality, premium-grade hemp extracts available on the market.