casey badder.JPG

Casey Badder, PT, DPT, is the newest physical therapist at Fountain Hills Physical Therapy (FHPT), succeedinghis younger brother, Caleb, who joined FHPT in 2022.

Growing up in Fountain Hills and graduating from FHHS in ‘06, coming home felt right for Badder, who earned his bachelor’s degree at Arizona State University and his doctorate in physical therapy from the University of St. Augustine in San Marcos, Calif.