Carol Ellithorpe of Ellithorpe Realty is hanging up the cleats after 27 years of business. As one of the few Homeowners Association (HOA) community managers in town, Ellithorpe prides herself in taking the road less traveled which has paid dividends throughout her career.

“I did some buying and selling because I am a licensed real estate broker, but I focused primarily on HOA management,” Ellithorpe said. “Most real estate agents wouldn’t touch it with a 10-foot pole.”