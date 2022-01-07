Carly Schlum has joined the Arizona Living Team at RE/MAX Fine Properties, making her the third generation of the Schlum family to provide real estate services to the Fountain Hills community.
Her father is Jay Schlum, founder of the Arizona Living Team and former mayor of the Town of Fountain Hills.
Schlum graduated from Fountain Hills High School in 2011. After graduation, she joined the US Air Force and served as a medic in Japan and Italy. She said the knowledge and understanding of the community she gained by growing up in Fountain Hills will be helpful as she begins her real estate career.
“I am excited to jump in and help our Arizona Living Team,” Schlum said. “My goal is to focus on serving the real estate needs of our home buyers and sellers. I intend to mirror the Air Force values of integrity first, service before self, and excellence in all we do for our clients and partners of the team.”
The Arizona Living Team was founded in 2016 by Jay Schlum, a second-generation Fountain Hills Realtor, and his sister, Jaki Underwood. The team also includes transaction coordinator Nan Harvel. The Arizona Living Team is part of the RE/MAX Fine Properties brokerage firm with more than 325 agents and offices in Fountain Hills, Scottsdale, Flagstaff, Camp Verde, Gilbert and Peoria. RE/MAX Fine Properties is also the top RE/MAX metropolitan brokerage in the country. More about RE/MAX Fine Properties is available at ArizonaLiving.com.
Carly Schlum will work out of the Fountain Hills office, located at 17225 E. Shea Blvd. #A102. Interested clients can contact Schlum at 480-349-1682 and Carly@ArizonaLiving.com .