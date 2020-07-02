The Barker Team has announced the addition of a new real estate agent to their team, Carly Pellegrini.
According to an announcement from The Barker Team, growing up in a real estate family has given Pellegrini “a sincere passion for the industry, as well as a deep knowledge of the local market.” As a resident of Fountain Hills since 2001, she said she has a fondness and extensive familiarity with the town and community.
“I am fortunate to work alongside the best in the business, who are also my mentors,” Pellegrini said.
As your Realtor, she said she offers strong negotiating skills, product knowledge and the agility to navigate an ever-changing market, and that her background and experience, partnered with the resources of The Barker Team, allow her to utilize the power of emerging technologies and social media to help find the right buyer for a home or find the right home for someone’s lifestyle needs.
Pellegrini said she promises to always listen and tailor her performance to a client’s specific needs.
“The trust that previous clients have put in me to help them find the perfect home for their family, or the perfect investment for their real estate portfolio, is never taken lightly and I look forward to sharing this exciting and special time in your lives with all of you, my future clients,” Pellegrini said.
Rich Barker, owner of The Barker Team, said he expects Pellegrini to be an benefit to the company and its clients.
“Most people in Fountain Hills probably know the Pellegrini name is synonymous with real estate, so we are thrilled to have such a great asset joining the team,” he said.
For more information on The Barker Team, visit thebarkerteam.com.