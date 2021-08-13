The Arizona State Card Show is just around the corner, hosted by Fountain Hills’ Cole McAuliff and Collectibles on College.
This two-day event is set to take place during Labor Day weekend, with more than 150 dealer tables to peruse on Saturday, Sept. 4, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 5, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
This event is being hosted at Sheraton Mesa Hotel at Wrigleyville West, located at 860 N. Riverview in Mesa.
This is a buy, sell, trade event featuring sports items, gaming and coins. There will also be raffles to take part in.
Cost is $5 for adults with kids 12 and under admitted for free.