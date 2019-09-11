Drug chains as well as grocers have joined retailers requesting that customers refrain from openly carrying firearms in their stores.
Retailers are increasingly feeling the need to protect their workers while also keeping customers safe.
Joining the chorus to restrict firearms in their establishments are Kroeger Co., parent company of Fry’s Food & Drug Stores; Target, CVS and Walgreens and Starbucks. All operate stores in Fountain Hills.
The announcement comes after Walmart made a similar declaration last week after mass shootings. Walmart also said it would discontinue sales of ammunition for handguns and some assault-style rifles.
Retailers have stopped short of introducing an outright ban because they say they don’t want to put employees in confrontational situations.