Breton's Automotive celebrated five years at its Fountain Hills location this year. The owners relocated from their previous location in South Scottsdale, which closed in 2017 due to redevelopment in the area.
“We were thrilled at the opportunity to move our family-owned and operated business home to Fountain Hills,” said Breton’s Automotive Co-Owner, Carole Breton.
Breton's Automotive has been in business since 1995 when it began as a mobile service and, shortly after, became a brick-and-mortar establishment in 1998 at the original location near Scottsdale and McDowell roads.
Breton's Automotive is a full-service mechanical service and repair shop, where the Breton family services everything from daily drivers to maintaining or restoring classic or vintage cars and trucks.
Since opening in Fountain Hills, Breton's Automotive has sponsored the Fountain Hills Summer Nights car show series. These free events provide something fun to do on hot summer nights in Fountain Hills.
Breton’s Automotive brings car enthusiasts from across the Valley to show their classic and custom cars and raises money through raffles and merchandise which is donated in full to Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center.
This year, the Breton’s family received the Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center's Heavenly Hero Award for their contributions to the wildlife center. All of the funds collected from raffle tickets and event merchandise sold at their car show series goes directly toward helping the animals at the wildlife center. For the 2022 car show season, Breton’s Automotive collected $2,500.
Entirely owned and operated by the Breton family, Breton’s Automotive ensures customers will deal with a member of the family on every visit.
“We don't have employees, which means no turnover, so you can expect to see the same faces year after year,” Carole said. “We truly enjoy being a part of this community both as business owners and residents and we treat our customers like family. If you haven't been in to see us yet, we invite you to stop by the shop.”
Breton's Automotive is located at 17123 E. Falcon Dr., and is open Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find out more about their services by visiting bretonsauto.com.