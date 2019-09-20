Since Eugene Anderson was 10 years old, music and mathematics fascinated him.
His music pursuits led him to become a tuba soloist, high school and university-level music instructor, marching band conductor and a composer. A future article will delve into his musical achievements that culminated with the writing of the first musical or opera ever written inspired by the classic Biblical story of Job.
Current attention focuses on Anderson, the author of “Playing Blackjack to Dramatically Win (for a Change) and Win consistently.”
The 41-page how-to guide is a method that Anderson devised over 25 years through, what he says, was “practical, hard-earned experience.”
“In this book, you will win every time the dealer goes bust, and yet you will never go bust,” says Anderson. “It’s not a quick way to make money. It’s sure and steady and reliable and mathematical.”
Paige Publishing, a traditional New York-based publishing house, released the book a month ago and sells it on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Google Play and Apple iTunes sites.
The price is either $9.95 or $10.95 depending on the site.
“It (the book) is the only one out there that really performs,” Anderson said. “Most other books claim to do it but when you actually try it, they lose.”
Anderson’s idea to write a book developed when he heard a Paige Publishing radio commercial soliciting manuscripts.
He contacted the company and told them he had “the book in his head.” Their response was to write it on paper. The process took a month.
The publisher notified him that they loved the book and had tried to break his system over three days but failed.
Anderson’s method consists of seven steps.
“If you abide by those seven rules, you will win amazingly every time.”
Nothing illegal is involved in his approach, says Anderson. “I have never had a dealer or pit boss recognize what I’ve been doing because they would have to know 41 pages and they can’t know 41 pages.”
The largest jackpot won by Anderson using his method was $3,000. As a current security employee at Fort McDowell Casino, he is prevented from gambling there.
Claiming that his winning method is simple to learn, Anderson says he would teach a class at the library or Community Center.
“All I need is two hours of your time,” he said. “That’s it. That’s all it’s going to take you to learn this.”
Anderson can be contacted at 602-206-6824.