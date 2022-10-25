BOGO 1.JPG

Two local promotional product businesses in Fountain Hills have decided to partner to serve the community in a new way. After 36 years of business, owner of BOGO Promotions, Julie Ewald, has begun passing on her clientele to Connie and Eric Johnson of Promo Scout.

“The truth is I’m still very much here working, but passing the business off to Promo Scout,” Julie said.