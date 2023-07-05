What first began out of Robert Paul “Bob” Mandel’s garage in 2016 has grown to encompass nearly 8,000 square feet of space on the north side of town, with classrooms filled with bicycles ready to take their new owners wherever they wish.

Mandel passed away at his home on May 29, leaving his wife, Barbara Mandel, and a growing non-profit organization with 30+ volunteers whose mission is to give bikes to any child under 18 in the greater Phoenix metropolitan area who would otherwise not have one.