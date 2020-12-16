Big 3 Sports Memorabilia has expanded, offering additional display space and setting up shop for Fountain Coins.
Ray Elmer and David Macari originally opened Big 3 in 2017 and, over the past few years, have also partnered with coin appraisers who operated out of the site located at 16716 E. Parkview Ave. #106. When the opportunity arose to take over some neighboring retail space, they jumped at the chance to invite Jerry Krigman and John Gibson on board to handle gold, silver and coins on a permanent basis.
The shop is positively packed with memorabilia, including everything from jerseys and baseball bats to framed photos, curios and boxes of trading cards. Many of the items in the store are autographed and most come with papers of authenticity. There’s also a new coins counter on display, giving the numismatics a place to show off some of their offerings and conduct their business.
But while there are plenty of items up for sale, Elmer explained that the business’ biggest offering is appraisals. From sports memorabilia to gold, silver and coins, the guys will appraise collections, conduct estate sales and buy items. They’re open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., or by appointment. For information or to set up an appointment, call 480-231-3896.
Anyone who walks into Big 3 will get a distinct “man cave” vibe. That’s by design. Elmer and Macari explained that they wanted to have a place where they can feel comfortable, conduct business and show off some of their offerings. They said that what is on display is only a fraction of their full collection, so anyone looking for something specific should drop by or give them a call.
“If we don’t have it, we can probably find it,” Elmer said.
Macari explained that he and Elmer, both retired, were looking for a way to expand their passion for memorabilia while giving customers a place where they could feel comfortable and know that they are being treated fairly.
“We love to do it; it’s more like a hobby,” Macari added. “We’ve had good times and bad times over the years, but we’ve been pretty steady and are excited to have [Krigman and Gibson] to look at gold, silver and coins, which has brought in a lot of traffic.”
Elmer agreed.
“We buy more than we sell, and we have the ability to distribute items throughout the country,” he added. “We’ve known John and Jerry a long time now and, with these types of businesses, it’s a good idea to expand. We’ve got an older population in Fountain Hills and there are a lot of people here who may want to find out what some of their stuff is worth. That’s where we come in.”
As for Gibson and Krigman, the duo met through the Fountain Hills Coin Club. They’ll take a look at pretty much anything silver and gold, as well as coins.
“Instead of running all over town to look at lots, people can now just bring them here and be comfortable,” Gibson said. “We do the appraisals, we do some buying and we’ve had some luck selling, too.”
With the holidays in full swing, Macari noted that the shop is home to plenty of gift ideas, no matter what sport a collector enjoys.
“We’re not a big chain, so we can give the customer a great price,” Macari added. “We’re retired and doing this because we enjoy it and enjoy spending times with other enthusiasts.”
Elmer agreed.
“We have plenty to sell and welcome customers, but we set up the business primarily to buy,” he continued. “If I had to define the business in one word, it would be ‘appraisals.’ That’s our main focus.
“We want to let people know what their stuff is worth. Our big thing is that we’re fair and will give you an honest appraisal. If you want to sell after that, fine. And if you want to hang onto it, that’s fine, too.”