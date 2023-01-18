Bella Luna Loft 1.JPG

Bella Luna Loft in Fountain Hills has hired Sadie Czarnyszka as its newest licensed esthetician.

In May of 2022, Czarnyszka became certified at Penrose Academy in Scottsdale before completing her state boards. At Bella Luna Loft, Czarnyszka provides facials, dermaplaning, microdermabrasion, micro-needling, lash lifts and tints.