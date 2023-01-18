Bella Luna Loft in Fountain Hills has hired Sadie Czarnyszka as its newest licensed esthetician.
In May of 2022, Czarnyszka became certified at Penrose Academy in Scottsdale before completing her state boards. At Bella Luna Loft, Czarnyszka provides facials, dermaplaning, microdermabrasion, micro-needling, lash lifts and tints.
“I love helping people make their skin better,” Czarnyszka said. “That's always been my passion is helping people.”
Czarnyszka said her interest in the beauty industry began through trial and error, watching YouTube videos and experimenting with skincare routines. Her clientele range in age and gender, and she enjoys applying anti-aging techniques for anyone interested in turning back the clock.
“We are so happy to have Sadie join our team,” owner Cheryl Ferry said. “Sadie and I have been friends for years and she has always been so supportive of my eyelash extension business that has been in town for six years now.
“Sadie provides amazing services with affordable pricing. She has the same business mindset as me and that is that everyone should be able to enjoy luxury services! we love our clients and our town!”
Along with Czarnyszka’s addition to the staff, Ferry has added a few more services at Bella Luna Loft that customers can look forward to, including teeth whitening, microblading, permanent jewelry, hair styling and body contouring. At the front of the store, Bella Luna Loft has a small boutique where clothes, jewelry and other merchandise from local vendors can be purchased.
“It’s a small business supporting other small businesses,” Czarnyszka said.
To make an appointment with Czarnyszka, text or call 480-710-8664. Bella Luna Loft is located at 16719 E. Palisades Blvd., Suite #107. They are open Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The staff works by appointment only.