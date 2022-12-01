It was a week after Thanksgiving last year when a grease fire started in the kitchen of Batchelor’s Pad BBQ.
“We ended up outside watching the thing go up in flames,” Erik Batchelor said, part-owner of the restaurant, who watched in dismay as flames traveled through the hood system onto the roof of the building.
Thankfully, a firetruck was on site within minutes and put out the fire quickly.
“It was a day that could have been very bad,” Erik said. “Just the fact that they didn’t treat us like we were idiots and just treated us with respect and said, ‘Hey, stuff happens.’”
To commemorate their charring experience, this Friday, Dec. 2, Eric and his wife, Mary, are planning to thank firefighters by bringing the local fire stations their authentic Batchelor’s pad BBQ on the house.
“We just wanted to be able to honor them and thank them for all the work they do,” Erik said.
To celebrate, Batchelor’s Pad BBQ is hosting its first annual Fire Party on Friday, Dec. 2, from 6 to 9 p.m. where the community is invited to enjoy fiery entertainment including Hawaiian fire dancers, live music, an ugly sweater contest and more.
For a special act, Fire Chief Dave Ott is planning to have a fire truck over the following day, Saturday, Dec. 3, to extend the ladder over the restaurant and hang the American flag on it as an act of solidarity for first responders.
“I know there’s already a proclamation for first responders…but I wanted to be able to say, ‘Hey, thanks, guys, for what you do,’” Erik said.
Erik and the staff at Batchelor’s Pad BBQ also hosted a fundraising dinner earlier this month for first responders. Led by Josh and Karen Logan, owners of Guardian Training & Consulting and the 501(c)3 non-profit, Guardian First Responders, the dinner raised funds for the Fountain Hills First Responder Christmas Tree on the Avenue and raised awareness to first responders.
Erik says he’s thankful for his Fountain Hills community for supporting Batchelor’s Pad BBQ over the last year and a half and encourages everyone to, “thank the firefighters for what they do and first responders for what they do.”
Batchelor’s Pad BBQ, 13407 N. La Montana Dr., is open 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 12 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.